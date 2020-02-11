Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 364,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 268,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

NEOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

