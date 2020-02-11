Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 364,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 268,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
NEOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.
About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
