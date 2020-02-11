Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.54

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.54 and last traded at $139.84, with a volume of 72028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,896,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nevro by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.