New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $140,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $186.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

