New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $109,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.99 and a 52 week high of $293.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

