New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $119.60 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $119,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

