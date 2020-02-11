New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $148.14 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $148,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,753,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

