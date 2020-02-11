New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $168.56 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $168,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

