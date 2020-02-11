New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $111,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Boston Partners lifted its position in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $353.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.70. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.