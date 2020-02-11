New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $244.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.95 and its 200 day moving average is $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

