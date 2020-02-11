New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 165,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $125,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

