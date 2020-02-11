NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLNK opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. NewLink Genetics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

