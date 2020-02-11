Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Nexstar Media Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $18.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.