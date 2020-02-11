NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,838,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,341,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 2,160,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

