Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.75

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Paint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.