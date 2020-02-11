Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $211.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

