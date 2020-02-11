Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

