Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.
NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.00 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
