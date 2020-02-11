Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.00 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 272,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

