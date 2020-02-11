NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 4.8%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 249,605 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.
