NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 4.8%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 249,605 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,252,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

