Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NVUS stock remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,793. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 528.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

