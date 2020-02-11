Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NUS opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

