Nucleus Vision Hits One Day Trading Volume of $351,273.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay and Binance. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $351,273.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,498,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Binance, CoinBene, IDEX, Koinex, Huobi, BITBOX, Bitbns, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Bitrue, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.