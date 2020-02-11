NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NHA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

