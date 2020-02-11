Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NMZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 168,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

