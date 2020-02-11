Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 3,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Dividend History for Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

