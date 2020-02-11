Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 1,804 shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $32,652.40.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.