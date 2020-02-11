Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 2,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,578. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

