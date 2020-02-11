Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NPV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 7,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

