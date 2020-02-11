NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.58. 6,685,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average is $202.27. The company has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.20.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.