NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,927,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $272.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.