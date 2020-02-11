NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.29

News headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a daily sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $259.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

