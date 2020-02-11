Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 5,687,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

