Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,194. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.05.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

