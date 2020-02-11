Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $318,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.28. 128,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.42 and a 200 day moving average of $390.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

