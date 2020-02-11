Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Square by 714.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.03.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 1,144,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,979. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.07, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 3.25.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.