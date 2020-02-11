Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.52% of NeoGenomics worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $17,489,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 466,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 206,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,736. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,947.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,401 shares of company stock worth $8,004,650. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.