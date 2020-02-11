Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,924 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insulet worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,606. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $203.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.06.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.