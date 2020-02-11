Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. 4,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,238. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 246.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

