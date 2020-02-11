Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $9.06 Million in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 122,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,409 shares of company stock worth $8,174,624. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. 2,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.