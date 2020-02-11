Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of argenx worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.30. argenx SE – has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $169.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

