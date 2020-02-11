Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 15,415 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

NYSE JBT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.72. 3,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

