Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 392.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

ECL traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $205.69. The stock had a trading volume of 205,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,655. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.