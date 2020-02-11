Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,942. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

