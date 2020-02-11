Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

