Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.93 ($16.49).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of -50.04. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,258.94.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.