Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Short Interest Update

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 21,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,131,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.