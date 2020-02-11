Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.85, but opened at $40.50. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 12,131,105 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

