Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.19 ($23.48).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

