Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

ODC stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.10. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

