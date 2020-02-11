Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Sells $244,686.21 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04.

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. 13,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,065. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

