Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

OMC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.28. 3,726,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,463. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

